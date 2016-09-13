It’s a Boy! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Third Child

by Soth Team

Congratulations to East Hampton’s Alec and Hilaria Baldwin on the birth of their third child!

Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin was born on Monday, September 12 at 6:51 p.m. in New York City. Hilaria took to Instagram and said, “We are so pleased to introduce you to our new baby, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin. It was such a special day bringing him into this world.”

The Baldwins have two other children, Carmen Gabriela, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 14 months. Baldwin also has a daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Check out some Instagram photos from Hilaria’s pregnancy below.