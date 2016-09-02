‘Jaws’ Screens at Southampton Arts Center

by Dan's Papers

Southampton Arts Center concludes its Free Friday Night Outdoor Screenings with Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 classic Jaws on Friday, September 2, presented in partnership with Hamptons International Film Festival and sponsored by Dan’s Papers.

When a gigantic great white shark begins to menace the small island community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist and grizzled fisherman set out to stop it. Based on Peter Benchley’s 1974 novel and starring late Hamptonite Roy Scheider as Chief Martin Brody, Robert Shaw as Quint and Richard Dreyfuss as Matt Hooper, this film is considered by many to be one of the greatest ever made. The prototypical summer blockbuster and highest grossing film of all time (before Star Wars in 1977) still leaves millions scared to enter the water—even pools—but it’s that irresistible kind of fear only an amazing movie can inspire. Rated PG.

The screening take places on the grounds of the Southampton Arts Center at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. Bring a blanket or beach chairs and picnic on the lawn!

Guests can test their knowledge during a round of Jaws trivia prior to the film.

Approximate start time: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 2.