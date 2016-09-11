Keep Your Skin Safe Under the Autumn Sun

by Sharon Feiereisen

After a busy summer on the beach, many East Enders want to run, not walk, to tour the vineyards. No amount of zeal, however, can justify letting autumn sun care “fall” to the wayside. We spoke with Mattituck dermatologist Dr. Antoinette Notaro to find out what we should be paying particularly close attention to in order to protect ourselves as we play, and about some of the best products on the market.

What are your top tips for safe sunning?

The best way to keep yourself safe in the sun is to follow the ABCs.

A. Avoid being in the sun between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

B. Block—sunblock every day everywhere you’re exposed, anything not covered by clothing.

C. Cover with clothing, especially with a tight knit fabric. The new ultraviolet protective clothing is also very useful. It can be found in several catalogs as well as at L.L. Bean and other outdoor clothing manufacturers such as Columbia.

What’s the skincare myth that drives you nuts?

People think they only need sunscreen at the beach. Remember the sun is out every day, 365 days a year and the ultraviolet light, which causes skin cancer, is there with it. The second myth is that excessively cleaning skin is a good thing. Especially with acne, this can often cause irritation and redness.

What are the most overlooked areas when it comes to applying sunscreen?

The ears, the neck and the back of the feet.

When shopping for sunscreen, what are the most important things to look for?

Be sure to get an SPF of 30 or higher. The best ingredients are reflective sunscreens such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Can you highlight some of your favorite suncare products and brands?

I like products that contain a tint and physical sunscreen such as Elta MD SPF 30, MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Cream SPF 30, and Neutrogena Baby Sunscreen SPF 30. People who don’t like a tint or a moisturizer might like MDSolarSciences Quick Dry Body Spray SPF 40. With sprays, however, you must be sure to rub them in or you’ll be spotted at the end of the day. Also, put them on your hands before you rub them on your face. If you’re prone to breaking out, be sure to look for products that say “noncomedogenic,” which means that they won’t clog your pores.

As people gear up for holiday events, what are some treatments they should consider?

IPL (intense pulsed light), which can be used for brown spots, red spots and irregular pigmentation, especially on the face and hands. Neuromodulators such as Botox or Dysport can also be helpful so you don’t wind up with tan-accentuating wrinkles. Fillers such as Juvéderm can work to reduce wrinkling before you’re going out to the beach. Annual skin cancer check-ups at your dermatologist are great to remember this time of year also.

What’s your best skincare advice?

Use sunscreen every day and keep hydrated by drinking water.