Kelly Ripa in No Hurry to Replace Michael Strahan on ‘Live!’

by Soth Team

Don’t expect a big co-host announcement on Live! anytime soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, host Kelly Ripa is in “no hurry” to replace former co-host Michael Strahan on the daytime talk show. Ripa has apparently been enjoying the dynamic of having guest hosts and is happy to continue that dynamic. Some of the stars who have hosted with Ripa since Strahan’s departure for Good Morning America include Hamptonite Anderson Cooper, who many think would make a great permanent host, as well as Morris Chestnut, Jimmy Kimmel, Fred Savage, Carrie Ann Inaba, Andy Cohen and others.

Strahan, who just started his gig at Good Morning America, has no (official) opinion on the matter. He told Entertainment Tonight, “I haven’t seen [the show]. I wouldn’t be able to tell you.” After the flurry of controversy surrounding Strahan’s unexpected exit from Live, we’re not surprised to hear that he wants to stay out of it. A show spokesperson assured Entertainment Tonight that Ripa does want a partner, but that there is no timeframe or deadline for a co-host to be announced.

In the meantime, viewers can expect to continue to see different co-stars. On Wednesday, Ripa announced that one lucky viewer would get to co-host an episode with her. “I’m building a co-host empire,” she said cheekily.

Visit abc.com for information on how to enter the co-host competition.