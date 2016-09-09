Louis C.K. Debuts Two New Comedies

by Soth Team

Shelter Island’s Louis C.K. has been flexing his producing muscles.

The funnyman is the executive producer of Amazon’s new original series One Mississippi, the semi-autobiographical comedy about the life of comedienne Tig Notaro. In One Mississippi, Notaro returns to her hometown following the death of her mother and has to deal with the various problems in her life, including her dysfunctional family, clingy girlfriend and own struggle with cancer and a recent double mastectomy. Sounds heavy, no? Notaro’s work is often based on her own personal struggles, making the darkest moments heartfelt and funny. The series is available to stream on Amazon Prime starting today. Check out the trailer below.

C.K. and Notaro’s partnership goes back to 2012, when the iconic comedian was so impressed and touched by Notaro’s comedy set involving her cancer diagnosis that he produced it as an album. The series is one of several projects C.K. has been working on. Another semi-autobiographical series Better Things, focusing on the life of Pamela Adlon, premiered last night on FX. Watch a promo for the show below.