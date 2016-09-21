Master of Miniature: Artist Joe Fig Speaks at Parrish Friday

by Oliver Peterson

Famous for his incredibly intricate sculptures of artists’ studios, artist Joe Fig is speaking at the Parrish Art Museum this Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m.

Fig’s miniature sculptures are meticulous recreations of contemporary and historic artist workspaces, including the studios of local legends Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Ross Bleckner, Roy Lichtenstein and Chuck Close, among many others. His beautifully constructed work featuring the adjacent North Haven studios of Eric Fischl and April Gornik is in the Parrish Art Museum’s permanent collection and on view now.

Through his examination of these artists who move him, Fig explores their process and connects with the intimate spaces where their masterpieces are made. Since about 2012, Fig has also produced a series of small paintings depicting famous artists in scenes from films about them. They include images such as Ed Harris in the 2000 film Pollock, Jeffery Wright and David Bowie as Jean Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol in Julian Schnabel’s 1996 film Basquiat, and Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in the 2002 artist biopic Frida.

All of Fig’s work has layers of context that will make for an excellent, lively talk. And he’ll be signing books when it’s done.

Below we share a selection of images of Joe Fig’s miniature studio sculptures taken from Instagram.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. Call 631-283-2118 or visit parrishart.org for more info.