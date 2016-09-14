Matt Lauer Lowers Price of Noyac Home

by Dan's Papers Real Estate

Hamptonite Matt Lauer‘s real estate winning streak appears to have hit a snag.

After listing in July, Lauer has reduced the price of his Noyac home from $17.995 million to $16.995 million. Lauer was previously on a roll with the East End real estate scene, having purchased Richard Gere’s North Haven estate for $33 million and selling his North Sea cottage for nearly $4 million.

The property at 2301 Deerfield Road features 25 acres of land comprising two lots (the home on 15 acres, and a 10-acre building lot), a 70- by 20-foot gunite pool, pool house, tennis courts and gardens designed by Miranda Brooks. The 8,000-square-foot house has 6 bathrooms, 7.5 baths and interiors done by designer Muriel Brandolini. The property is listed through Corcoran with superbroker Susan Breitenbach handling the sale.

Lauer’s recent high-profile purchase of Gere’s Strongheart Manor ended its three-year run on the market. Strongheart Manor sits on 6.3 acres of Peconic Bay-front property and houses 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with two guest houses on Actors Colony Road. It was also listed with Corcoran and handled by Breitenbach.

Here’s hoping the lower price attracts a buyer. Might we suggest Rob Kardashian, who took to Instagram recently and “announced” he bought Normandy House in Southampton for $48 million? The statement was later revealed to be false by Tim Davis, but maybe Kardashian really is interested in buying out here? After all, his sisters enjoyed their summer in the Hamptons a few years back.