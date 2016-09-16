Montauk Events Calendar, September 17–22, 2016

Check out these great events coming to The End in the next week.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
APPLE DESSERTS AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
2 p.m. Grades K–5. Celebrate autumn with easy-to-make apple desserts. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
FLAMENCO! AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
7:30 p.m. Dancer Elisabet Torras Aguilera and classical guitarist Francisco Roldan perform. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk.631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
12X AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
MONTAUK FIRE DEPARTMENT BIG BUCKS BONANZA
1 p.m. Grand prize drawing. Light refreshments served. 12 Flamingo Road, Montauk. montaukfiredistrict.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
WORLD PEACE DAY CRAFT AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
4 p.m. Create your own peace-themed craft. 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
YOGA/PILATES AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
4:15 p.m. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
OUTRAGEOUS OPEN MIC AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
8 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett.631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
STORYTIME AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
11:45 a.m. Stories, rhymes and craft time. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
UPCOMING
35TH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL
10/8–10/9. Clam Chowder contest, music, Long Island beers and wine, carousel. Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com