Montauk Events Calendar, September 17–22, 2016

The Stephen Talkhouse in lights.
September 16, 2016 by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

Check out these great events coming to The End in the next week.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

APPLE DESSERTS AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
2 p.m. Grades K–5. Celebrate autumn with easy-to-make apple desserts. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

FLAMENCO! AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
7:30 p.m. Dancer Elisabet Torras Aguilera and classical guitarist Francisco Roldan perform. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk.631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

12X AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

MONTAUK FIRE DEPARTMENT BIG BUCKS BONANZA
1 p.m. Grand prize drawing. Light refreshments served. 12 Flamingo Road, Montauk. montaukfiredistrict.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

WORLD PEACE DAY CRAFT AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
4 p.m. Create your own peace-themed craft. 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

YOGA/PILATES AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
4:15 p.m. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

OUTRAGEOUS OPEN MIC AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
8 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett.631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

STORYTIME AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
11:45 a.m. Stories, rhymes and craft time. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

UPCOMING

35TH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL
10/8–10/9. Clam Chowder contest, music, Long Island beers and wine, carousel. Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com

