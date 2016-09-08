Montauk Events Calendar, September 9–16, 2016

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

School’s back in session, but Montauk is still bursting with fun and energy! Check out these great events coming to The End in the next week.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Montauk Farmers Market

9 a.m. Through 9/30. Village Green, Montauk Highway, Montauk.

Lunchtime Coloring Club at Montauk Library

1:30 p.m. Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Stop by and take part in a creative and therapeutic pastime. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

Sarah Conway & The Playful Souls at Stephen Talkhouse

8 p.m. 21 and over. Local fave Conway and top musicians perform. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

Pump! at Stephen Talkhouse

10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

4th Annual Montauk Seafood Festival

Noon. Fresh local fish and shellfish, local wine and beer. Family activities, ferry rides between two locations. Montauk Marine Basin, 426 and 543 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 516-660-0100 montaukseafoodfestival.com

AWOW Surf Therapy Benefit

6:30 p.m. The Montauk Beach House, 55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2112 awalkonwater.org

Roses Grove Band at Stephen Talkhouse

8 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

Hello Brooklyn at Stephen Talkhouse

10:30 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

4th Annual Montauk Seafood Festival

Noon. Fresh local fish and shellfish, local wine and beer. Family activities, ferry rides between two locations. Montauk Marine Basin, 426 and 543 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 516-660-0100 montaukseafoodfestival.com

Peter Mayer, Scott Kirby, Brendan Mayer & Gary Green at Stephen Talkhouse

8 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Downtown Montauk Walking Tour

10:30 a.m. Join town-planning experts on a downtown walk and discussion. Montauk Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk.

Montauk Harbor Walking Tour

2:30 p.m. Tour and discussion of harbor area. Gosman’s parking lot, 282 West Lake Drive, Montauk

Flowing Yoga Pilates Combo Class at Montauk Library

4:15 p.m. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

Community Discussion at Montauk Playhouse

6:30 p.m. Share ideas and opinions about the town’s plan with community members. Montauk Playhouse, 240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Public Visioning at Montauk Playhouse

6:30 p.m. Montauk Playhouse, 240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124

Outrageous Open Mic at Stephen Talkhouse

8 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Montauk Farmers Market

9 a.m. Through 9/30. Village Green, Montauk Highway, Montauk.

UPCOMING

35th Annual Fall Festival

10/8–10/9. Clam Chowder contest, music, Long Island beers and wine, carousel. Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428 montaukchamber.com