Montauk Weekend Events, 9/2–9/5

Happy Labor Day Weekend! The Montauk Lions Club Craft Fair headlines a weekend of family fun, live music and more at The End.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
LUNCHTIME COLORING CLUB AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
1:30 p.m. Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Stop by and take part in a creative and therapeutic pastime. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org
INSANE ASYLUM AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
6 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
BEACH SLANG AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com
DJ LONE-STAR AT SHAGWONG
9 p.m.–2 a.m. Every Friday. Shagwong, 774 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-3050
HELLO BROOKLYN AT SWALLOW EAST
9 p.m. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com
HOT DATE BAND AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
MONTAUK LIONS CLUB CRAFT FAIR ON THE GREEN
10 a.m.–6 p.m. Over 50 vendors. Homemade food. Through 9/4. Montauk Green, 742 Montauk highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com
FASHION POP-UPS AT GURNEY’S MONTAUK
Noon to 5 p.m. Gurney’s first fashion collective, with more than 10 brands participating. Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345 gurneysmontauk.com
GARY CLARK JR. AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com
ROCTOPUS AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
9 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
MATT WADE AT ZUM SCHNEIDER
10 p.m.–1 a.m. Zum Schneider, 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5963 zumschneider.com
HELLO BROOKLYN AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
MONTAUK LIONS CLUB CRAFT FAIR ON THE GREEN
10 a.m.–6 p.m. Over 50 vendors. Homemade food. Montauk Green, 742 Montauk highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com
THE TAJ MAHAL TRIO AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
7 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
REGGAE AT SWALLOW EAST
8 p.m. Royal Khaoz. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com
LEZ ZEPPELIN AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
9 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com
MATT WADE AT ZUM SCHNEIDER
10 p.m.–1 a.m. Zum Schneider, 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5963 zumschneider.com
RUBIX KUBE AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10:30 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com