Montauk Weekend Events, 9/2–9/5

September 2, 2016 by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

Happy Labor Day Weekend! The Montauk Lions Club Craft Fair headlines a weekend of family fun, live music and more at The End.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

LUNCHTIME COLORING CLUB AT MONTAUK LIBRARY
1:30 p.m. Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore. Stop by and take part in a creative and therapeutic pastime. Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377 montauklibrary.org

INSANE ASYLUM AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
6 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

BEACH SLANG AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com

DJ LONE-STAR AT SHAGWONG
9 p.m.–2 a.m. Every Friday. Shagwong, 774 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-3050

HELLO BROOKLYN AT SWALLOW EAST
9 p.m. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com

HOT DATE BAND AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

MONTAUK LIONS CLUB CRAFT FAIR ON THE GREEN
10 a.m.–6 p.m. Over 50 vendors. Homemade food. Through 9/4. Montauk Green, 742 Montauk highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

FASHION POP-UPS AT GURNEY’S MONTAUK
Noon to 5 p.m. Gurney’s first fashion collective, with more than 10 brands participating. Gurney’s Montauk, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345 gurneysmontauk.com

GARY CLARK JR. AT THE SURF LODGE
6 p.m. The Surf Lodge, 183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-238-5216 thesurflodge.com

ROCTOPUS AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
9 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

MATT WADE AT ZUM SCHNEIDER
10 p.m.–1 a.m. Zum Schneider, 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5963 zumschneider.com

HELLO BROOKLYN AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

MONTAUK LIONS CLUB CRAFT FAIR ON THE GREEN
10 a.m.–6 p.m. Over 50 vendors. Homemade food. Montauk Green, 742 Montauk highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

THE TAJ MAHAL TRIO AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
7 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

REGGAE AT SWALLOW EAST
8 p.m. Royal Khaoz. Swallow East, 474 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-8344 swalloweastresturant.com

LEZ ZEPPELIN AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
9 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

MATT WADE AT ZUM SCHNEIDER
10 p.m.–1 a.m. Zum Schneider, 4 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5963 zumschneider.com

RUBIX KUBE AT STEPHEN TALKHOUSE
10:30 p.m. 21 and over. Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117 stephentalkhouse.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
HAPPY LABOR DAY!

