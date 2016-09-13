Moustache Brewing Co. to Release First Canned Beer

by Grapevine

Riverhead’s Moustache Brewing Co. has announced that they will release their popular Proton double IPA beer in canned form. Moustache Brewing’s first can, Proton is is the first in their new Atomic series. It’s a Double IPA with Azacca, Simcoe and Lemon Drop hops. It ends on tropical fruity notes (8.9% ABV).

The can will be released this Saturday, September 17 at their tasting room in Riverhead. Starting at noon, Proton will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, limit two cases per person (subject to change), as well as on tap. The Eat Me, Drink Me Food Truck will be on-hand, as well.

Moustache Brewing Co. is a microbrewery with a variety of handcrafted beers. They serve several different styles, including their flagship Sailor Mouth IPA, Everyman’s Porter, Milk + Honey Brown Ale and others. The tasting room, located at 400 Hallet Avenue Suite A, Riverhead, is open from Friday–Sunday. For more information on Proton or their other beers, call 631-591-3250 and visit moustachebrewing.com.