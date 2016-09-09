PechaKucha Night Hamptons Returns to the Parrish Art Museum on September 16

by Arts & Entertainment

The Parrish Art Museum will present Volume 17 of it’s popular and always sold out PechaKucha Night Hamptons on Friday, September 16.

A global phenomenon since its Japanese debut in 2003, PechaKucha uses an established “20 x 20” format where each of the night’s speakers shows 20 slides for 20 seconds apiece during a total 6-minute-and-40-second presentation showing some connection to living creatively on the East End.

Corinne Erni, the Parrish Art Museum’s new Curator of Special Projects, will present and participate in a Q&A at Friday’s event. The evening’s seven other presenters include visual artists, a trivia quizmaster, and a yoga instructor. Those speakers—Judiann Carmack, Kristina Felix, Andrea Grover, Paul A. Johnson, Sara Mejia Kriendler, Tim Roepe, and Lisa Trivell—will follow standard Pechakucha format.

Judiann Carmack teaches robotics, digital photography, nutrition, and botany at Bridgehampton School, where she also runs the garden and greenhouse program. The founder of Edible School Gardens and governor of the New York State chapter of Slow Food USA, Carmack received the national award for excellence from the Department of Agriculture for her high school-level lesson plan that incorporated history and scientific problem solving.

Sag Harbor-based artist Kristina Felix explores the creative potential of language and found narratives with works that are often rational interpretations of subjects such as love, desire and the supernatural. Felix, who holds an MFA in Transmedia from The University of Texas at Austin, recently completed a Fulbright research project in sculpture that focused on the use of mnemonic devices in Andean textiles and crafts. Her work was recently exhibited at ACRE projects in Chicago, where she was a resident artist in 2013.

Guild Hall’s brand new Executive Director Andrea Grover is the former Parrish Curator of Special Projects who established PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Parrish Road Show, and the Platform series. Grover was the Founding Director of Houston’s Aurora Picture Show, a non-profit cinema specializing in media art and the presentation of multi-disciplinary performances and screenings. Her previous exhibitions include 29 Chains to the Moon and Intimate Science, both at Carnegie Mellon, and Radical Seafaring at the Parrish, which won the Emily Hall Tremaine Exhibition Award. Grover has been awarded fellowships from the Andy Warhol Foundation and the Center for Curatorial Leadership, among others.

Paul A. Johnson is the quizmaster at Townline BBQ’s weekly Quiz Night in Wainscott during the offseason. He asks trivia questions and manages to keep the event running smoothly in the face of a roomful of avid and passionate trivia fans. As quizmaster for more than five years, Johnson maintains the balance between challenging and fun. Prior to his current position as Marketing Coordinator at the Children’s Museum of the East End, Johnson was the editor at Curbed Hamptons.

Working with Styrofoam and Hydrocal, artist Sara Mejia Kriendler digs into her childhood past in Brussels, where she witnessed the excavation of Roman ruins. Now, the artist’s work transcends time by taking modern throwaway elements and trapping them with her sculptural stamping technique that engages viewers to reflect on what they might leave behind. Kriendler studied at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and earned a MFA from the School of Visual Arts. She was awarded the Paula Rhodes Memorial Award and received a fellowship with A.I.R. Gallery, and has had solo shows at A.I.R. Gallery in Brooklyn and in Bregenz, Austria.

Tim Roepe is a painter who explores the relationship between abstraction, figuration and the vitality of creating with an existential awareness of nature. He adds stones to the paint, which—inspired by Pollock—he then throws onto the canvas. Roepe paints directly from life in the landscape, but also looks to classic and modern masters, and draws upon abstract theory, particularly in the writings of Hans Hofmann.

For 15 years, Lisa Trivell, a certified exercise and Yoga instructor as well as a licensed massage therapist, has taught yoga in New York City and East Hampton in corporations, schools and through her private practice. In her PechaKucha presentation, Trivell will speak about the connections between art, nature and healing.

Corinne Erni, who joined the Parrish on September 1, brings nearly 20 years of experience in creating game-changing art programs that engage communities locally and resonate globally. Erni was the creative force behind the New Museum of New York’s IDEAS CITY—a groundbreaking collaborative arts initiative and internationally recognized biennial that galvanized the creative community both on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and in cities worldwide. As the co-founder of a seminal global curatorial platform on art and climate change, ARTPORT_making waves, Erni commissioned, curated, and produced public art projects, exhibitions, artist residencies, educational programs, and publications with a focus on art and climate change. A native of Switzerland, she was educated in Milan and New York, and is fluent in six languages.

As the official global site for the Hamptons PechaKucha, the Parrish joins over 700 cities internationally in hosting the event, named for the sound of “chit-chat” in Japanese. Attendees at PechaKucha Night Hamptons have the opportunity to learn about local resources, and hear from the many creative professionals who live here, from artists and writers to musicians, chefs, designers and many others.

PechaKucha Night Hamptons. Vol. 17 begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. An in-person waiting list begins at 5 p.m. for anyone without tickets. The event is $10 for adults, including museum admission, and free for members, children and students. Visit parrishart.org for more info.