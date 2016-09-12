Race Lane Restaurant Closing September 24

In a disappointing turn of events, the beloved Race Lane Restaurant in East Hampton has announced that it will close on September 24. Owners Jay and Rowaida Plumeri sent a letter to their many guests and customers:

Thank You For Seven Great Years!

To all our wonderful guests, friends, diners and drinkers, past & present:

Race Lane will close on the 24th of September with the end of our lease.

Thank you for welcoming us into your generous community that we now call home and supporting us through the good days and bad days, overcrowded summer nights and the quiet icy ones in January.

Thank you for being so kind with our children and allowing them to share so many evenings with you at the bar.

Thank you for the honor of allowing us to cook so many dinners for you and your families and for thinking of us on all your special occasions.

We will miss you and hope to see you before we leave.

love,

Jay, Rowaida, Jackson, Ryder and Lou Lou