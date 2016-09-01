‘Riverdale’ Cast Talks About the Darker Side of Archie

"Riverdale" artwork by Veronica Fish
September 1, 2016 by Soth Team

The cast of the upcoming CW series Riverdale recently gathered at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss the show. A dark and subversive take on the squeaky-clean Archie Comics characters, Riverdale explores the strange and surreal underbelly of the titular town, which is rife with secrets, drama and mystery.

Cast members, including KJ Apa as Archie and Luke Perry as Archie’s dad, as well as writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, sat down with TVLine to tease the show’s stories. “It’s very Gossip Girl,” said TVLine’s Michael Ausiello. The show has been described as “Archie meets Twin Peaks,” so adding Gossip Girl into the mix just makes things even crazier.

Riverdale has some East End connections, with the late Archie artist Stan Goldberg, as well as Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit having homes in the Hamptons.

Check out the video below.

