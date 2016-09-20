Saved in Southampton: Cat So Matted It Appeared Covered in Rats

by Scoop Team

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation recently rescued a cat with the worst case of matting they’ve ever seen. Thanks to a good samaritan and the organization’s hard work and quick response, the animal, since named Scarlett, is now doing better than she has in quite some time, and she’s looking for a new home.

Late on a Friday night, September 16, the good samaritan saw something standing still in the road on Red Creek Circle in Hampton Bays. As she got out of her car she realized it was a cat, however it hardly resembled one at all.

“She had pounds of added hair. It was the worst matted cat I have ever seen in my 7 years with the shelter,” said Linda Goldsmith, who runs the Advo-Cat program at SASF. “The matts were so bad, she was unable to walk or hardly move.” The shelter said the cat’s matting was so bad, it looked like rats were hanging off her back, but it was all excess hair.

The SASF medical team stayed late that night to make sure the cat was going to be okay—she was starving, infested with fleas, ticks, ear mites and extremely dehydrated. But after an extensive shaving and grooming, IV fluids, a good meal and a lot of TLC from the SASF medical team, they were able to reveal a beautiful kitty from beneath all that matting. They named her Scarlett.

While Scarlett waits for a new home, she’s living in the master suite in SASF director Beatrix Parash’s office, complete with a comfy bed—something she hasn’t had in a long time.

“As the local community shelter, this is what we do. We help all pets no matter what. We are so happy we found Scarlett in time, and thank you to the good samaritan who brought her to us. She is healing well and is ready for a loving family to adopt her,” SASF Director of Public Relations and Marketing Kate McEntee says.

If you have any information about Scarlett, or would like to adopt her, call Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation at 631-728-PETS. This senior survivor is looking for the quiet, loving home that she so deserves.

Visit southamptonanimalshelter.com for more information about Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.