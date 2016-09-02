Scarlett Johansson Shooting New Film in Southampton

by Soth Team

Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, the top-grossing actress in the world, is in the Hamptons filming her latest project. The film, Rock That Body, is a comedy from Sony about a group of women who gather for a bachelorette party that spins wildly out of control, culminating in the death of a male stripper, which forces the women into a series of crazy situations. Directed by Lucia Aniello, Rock That Body has been buzzed about as a “Female Hangover.”

Interestingly, the film won’t take place in the Hamptons. The Southampton Shores waterfront house Tibernia Productions has rented is being made to look like a waterfront home in Miami. The home is reportedly owned by furniture and interior designers Richard and Barbara Rubens. Florida recently declared a state of emergency due to a tropical storm, so we can’t imagine much of the film will actually be shot there.

Demi Moore, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Ty Burrell and Colton Haynes round out the cast of Rock That Body. The cast is tremendously talented, so Rock That Body has already garnered al lot of positive hype. There’s no word on who everyone is playing, though considering Haynes’ heartthrob status (thanks to Teen Wolf and Arrow) we wouldn’t be shocked if he was the ill-fated stripper.

Rock That Body is slated for a June, 2017 release.