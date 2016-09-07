Shop ‘Til You Drop: Shopping Sag HarborFest and Beyond

by Valerie San Filippo

This weekend, HarborFest is taking over Sag Harbor. In celebration of the town’s maritime history, exciting activities are planned from land to sea, with boat races, lobster roll eating contests and fire juggling to name just a few of the fabulous highlights of the weekend. But, for those who love local shopping, HarborFest is a particularly special time. Simultaneous to the seaside celebrations, Sag Harbor also gears up for the Arts and Crafts Fair and sidewalk sale. Businesses take to the streets to sell their wares, and artists and artisans will be selling their unique creation as well. While you’re shopping, be sure to donate to the “Save the Whale” campaign. The Sag Harbor whale must be kept afloat, and it’s up to the community to provide the restoration. Volunteers will be carrying donation buckets amongst the stalls and festivities.

And head down to Bay Street for the weekly Sag Harbor Farmers Market (Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.), which offers the very best local produce and ingredients like sea salt and…wait for it…fish!

And now, a word from our Crafty Correspondent, Bunnii Buglione: You know what they say, duct tape fixes everything. They might be right. While outfit planning for an evening of cheeseburgers in paradise, I found myself void in the adorable-yet-functional-purse department. Often referred to as the “Bag Lady,” I’m very into totes, but for a Thursday night concert on the beach I wanted to have to hold onto one as little as possible. This made for the perfect opportunity to create something one-of-a-kind from Duct Tape Bags—40 projects for Toes, Clutches, Messenger Bags and Bowlers by Richela Fabian Morgan (Clarkson Potter Publishers $16.99). I set my sights on an adorable clutch. Choosing a sturdy base of cardboard (provided by an empty Rice Krispies Treat box, up-cycling at its finest!) and a baby pink duct tape I had purchased with this book in mind, I put together an adorable clutch one might think I purchased from one of those trendy stores in SoHo or even Paris. The detailed step-by-step instructions and abundant pictures were a lifeline for this novice, and all in all it took about an episode of CSI to finish. While other projects called for more detail and material, my quick fix for a night out left me under budget and perfectly accessorized for my evening in Margaritaville!

New Kid on the Block

Hampton Gather (illustrated above) has opened at 94 Newtown Lane in East Hampton. It’s a locally-owned antique and consignment shop with a unique inventory of quality home décor. It’s a treasure hoard for those looking to furnish their homes with beautiful, well-made items. The shop is open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Visit hamptongather.com to find out more.

