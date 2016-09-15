Shop ‘Til You Drop: So Many Sales, So Many Fabu Shoes!

by Valerie San Filippo

As the weather cools down this month, take to the streets for some unique shopping opportunities. Shop consignment, crafts and charity auctions for some one-of-a-kind finds. While you’re out, snatch up some books to help you cozy up for fall.

This weekend, stop by Rogers Memorial Library for their fabulous ongoing book sale. Open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the book sale includes new bestsellers, cookbooks, and art books, as well as a children’s section. Head to Cooper Hall at 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. Call 631-603-9336 for more information.

On September 17, the Rotary Club of Seatuck Cove will host its first Antiques and Collectibles auction. Viewing will begin at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m. at the South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. All funds raised will benefit local and international charities. Visit seatuckcoverotary.org to learn more.

September 23 through 25, and September 30 through October 2, head to Westhampton Beach Village for a fall sidewalk sale. Local shops take their wares out into the open air, and offer up fabulous sales for shoppers. Snag some new fall merchandise and support small businesses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 631-288-3337 for more info.

On September 24 and 25, the Montauk Historical Society will be hosting a craft show at the Second House Museum. Artisans from across Long Island will gather to show their work and offer it for sale. Visit montaukhistoricalsociety.org to find out more.

ChickenKidz Consignment is back for the second time this year for a bargain shopping weekend your kids will love. Find rows of gently used children’s clothes, all for huge markdowns. Check out their selection of toys, books, high chairs and more. Anything you need from baby to tween is available Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverhead Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Avenue. Half price the following day, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for both days. Visit chickenkidz.com to find out more.

Greenport’s Jake Rose has put together an adult coloring book featuring landmarks from across the town. The book, Color Greenport, feature sites such as the carousel, the East End Seaport Museum, Floyd Memorial Library, the Village Blacksmith and others. Each coloring page is paired with a description of the locale and its significance to Greenport’s culture. Visit colorgreenport.com to order your own copy of the book, as well as 3D printed sculptures of the landmarks.

“Women have always understood the importance of shoes.” This is what Vogue declared in 1920, and it still rings true today. Now shoes have been granted the reverence they deserve in Vogue’s latest book in the Portfolio Series. Vogue: The Shoe is a trek through the many lives shoes have taken beyond utility into the world of art. The art book is divided into five chapters, “Cinderella,” “Town & Country,” “Cult Style,” “Summer Dreaming” and “Fetish & Fantasia.” Moving constantly through the development of shoes from simple, elegant heels to suggestive statement makers, Vogue: The Shoe will have you reconsidering a part of our wardrobe we often neglect. The book is beautifully bound in red cloth with silver embossment, and is stored in a black clamshell case. Find out more about this book at octopusbooksusa.com.