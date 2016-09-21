Shop ‘Til You Drop: Yes! Gluten-Free Muffins and Fur-lined Sandals!

by Valerie San Filippo

Fall is in the air! And as Southampton gears up for its annual SeptemberFest, now is the perfect time to head out and peruse the many village boutiques. While you’re in the area, check out the art vendors in Agawam Park to spruce up your home, and browse the crafts vendors set up throughout the town. Happy shopping!

A new boutique has opened its doors in Westhampton Beach. Kate & Hale is a locally owned shop full of the latest fall fashion. There you can find your open-shoulder sweaters and fur vests, tassel jewelry, even leather jackets and on-trend denim. Find them at 61 Main Street in Westhampton Beach, or visit kateandhale.com for more information.

For those among use with dietary restrictions such as gluten sensitivity, finding a quick bite to eat can be a bit of a struggle. It seems that most grab-and-go foods are stuck between two slices of bread. Luckily, there’s a brand that’s making breakfast and lunch easier. Mikey’s Muffins is a brand of English muffins and pizza crusts that are entirely gluten-, grain-, dairy- and soy-free. The muffins are pre-sliced. Stick then in the toaster oven, spread some jam over them and you’ve got yourself a delicious breakfast on the go. We had some samples sent to the office: the cinnamon raisin English muffins were fabulous when heated and smothered in butter. Contributing writer Chef Bunnii Buglione quickly staked her claim to the pizza crust. Mikey’s Pizza Crusts and English Muffins are sold at Schmidt’s Market in Southampton and Wild By Nature in Hampton Bays. Visit mikeysmuffins.com to find out more.

On September 24 and 25 beginning at 11 a.m., Vernacular Etc., a home and lifestyle store, is hosting a trunk show featuring Shosh Clothing. Shosh clothing is a women’s clothing line all hand sewn in New York City by a team of tailors, and prides itself on belonging to the slow fashion movement. The boxy, flowy designs are relaxed and edgy, with a touch of vintage steaming from the clothing’s handmade, quality designs. Most fabrics included in the collection are sourced from responsible growers. Stop by Vernacular Etc. at 136 Main Street in Amagansett to check out Shosh’s fall/winter collection this weekend.

Teva, everyone’s favorite comfy sandal brand, and Ugg, the go-to company to warm our feet each winter, have teamed up to create something incredible: a fur-lined sandal. And you thought you had every kind of shoe. The new Hybrid Collection includes two distinct styles, the Sandal and the Hybrid. The Sandal resembles your basic Teva sandal, but with fur inserts along the top and heel. The Hybrid is, essentially, an open-toed boot. With Teva’s iconic strapping system and Hurricane sandal footbed, and the plush, cozy fur of Ugg boots, The Hybrid is reminiscent of a ski boot, but with quirky cut outs to give your foot a chance to breathe. It’s great for folks who wish to wear sandals long beyond the end of summer. Both shoes are available for a limited time only, and come in five colors: Black Iris, Dark Gull Gray, White, Navy and Burnt Olive. Visit teva.com or ugg.com for more product information.

New Kid on the Block:

Crazy Beans, the popular coffeehouse with locations in Miller Place and Stony Brook, is opening an outpost in Greenport! crazybeansrestaurant.com

Email shoptilyou@DansPapers.com with shopping news, including sales, new inventory, openings, closings and events.