The Week Ahead, September 13–18

This week: The weeknights are serious, but the weekends break free for fun filled days in the sun. Party on the beach or in the streets with the family, and soak in the last weekend of summer.

Tuesday, September 13

“H,” A NEW PLAY AT GUILD HALL

Head to the John Drew Theater at Guild Hall at 7 :30 p.m. for a performance of a new play by Megan Minutillo. H is the story of three teenagers who struggle in different ways with heroin addiction. Visit guildhall.org for ticket and performance information.

Thursday, September 15

TEA & TALK: THE GREAT GATSBY GOLD COAST OF LONG ISLAND

At 1 p.m. the Suffolk County Historical Society plays host to their annual Tea & Talk program. Learn about Long Island’s gold coast while partaking in assorted teas, finger sandwiches and sweets. Advanced registration is recommended. Visit suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org to find out more.

Friday, September 16

MOONLIGHT CRUISE

Meet at the seaside Grill behind Hyatt Place Long Island at 8:30 p.m. for a voyage down the Peconic River. Enjoy wine from Raphael Vineyards, as well as a cheese and fruit presentation while listening to music. Visit longislandaquarium.com to find out more and book your ticket today.

Saturday, September 17

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES AUCTION FOR CHARITY

8 a.m. The Rotary Club of Seatuck Cove hosts its first antiques auction at South Bay Bible Church in East Moriches. Viewing begins at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m. All funds raised will be used for local and international charitable projects. Visit seatuckcoverotary.org to fin out more, or call 631-909-8241

7TH ANNUAL DREAM EXTREME

At 10 a.m. head to Napeague Beach for a massive beach bash. The festivities include kiteboarding classes with world champions, stand-up paddleboarding, massage and yoga, as well as a barbecue lunch and live DJ. The party will benefit Hours Children, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to women and children affected by incarceration. Visit dreamextremenewyork.com to learn more.

FAMILY FUN DAY AT COWFISH RESTURANT

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. head down to Cowfish Restaurant in Hampton Bays for an afternoon of bouncy houses and barbecue. There will be live music and a magic show, as well as the main event, a rubber duckie race. Call 631-728-2289 for more information.

Sunday, September 18

3RD ANNUAL RACE FOR A REASON

At 9 p.m. head to the Westhampton Beach Village Green to take part in a 5K scenic race along Dune Road. The event is family-friendly, with music, medals, prizes and raffles. All proceeds will benefit East End elementary school students through the organization Backpacks for Fellow Students. Visit raceforareason5k.itsyourrace.com to find out more.