The Week Ahead, September 22–25

by Dan's Papers Calendar Team

Happy Fall! This week, enjoy the great outdoors with fabulous festivals, classes, and a walk to save homeless animals. There are great events for all ages, so get out there and have fun!

Thursday, September 22

Paula Poundstone at Bay Street Theater

Enjoy an evening of laughs with one of the country’s best comics. A regular panelist for NPR’s “WAIT WAIT…DON’T TELL ME,” Paula Poundstone is a master of improve and quick wit. See her live at Bay Street Theater is Sag Harbor. Visit baystreet.org to find out more.

Friday, September 23

Fall Sidewalk Sale

Friday through Sunday, head to Westhampton Beach Village for a fall sidewalk sale. Local shops take their wares out into the open air, and offer up fabulous sales for shoppers. Snag some new fall merchandise and support small businesses. The sidewalk sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 631-288-3337 for more information.

Open Mic Night at Bay Burger

For the many talented young people out there, Friday at 7 p.m. at Bay Burger there will be an open mic open to local kids grades 5–12. Bands, acoustic performers, karaoke singers, spoken word poets and comedians are all welcome to perform (though they must register with the Southampton Youth bureau by September 21.) Sit back and enjoy the entertainment, along with burgers, hot dogs, shakes and ice cream. Call 631-702-2425 to register. Bay Burger is located at 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Sag Harbor.

Septemberfest Kickoff

At 6:30 p.m. head down to Agawam Park in Southampton for a kickoff to Septemberfest. Enjoy music by County Line Band and Beau Hulse, as well as food trucks and complimentary beer and wine. The following days, September 24 and 25, enjoy all that Septemberfest has to offer with chowder contests, pumpkin carving and more.

Saturday, September 24

Montauk Historical Society Craft Fair

On September 24 and 25, the Montauk Historical Society will be hosting a craft show at the Second House Museum. Artisans from across Long Island will gather to show their work and offer it for sale. Visit montaukhistoricalsociety.org to find out more.

Gravestone Preservation Workshop

At 9 a.m. join Joel Snodgrass and town historian Zach Studenroth at the North End Burying Ground in Southampton for a hands-on demonstration in gravestone preservation. This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, September 25

2016 Wines & Canines Run/Walk for Homeless Pets

Enjoy autumn in the vineyards while doing good this weekend. Take a leisurely run/walk through Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard and join other pet families for a pet costume contest, pet/owner look-alike contest, pet trick contest, adoptable pets and more. Event begins at 11 a.m. Visit kentanimalshelter.com to find out more.