Top 5 East End Homes for Sale from Summer 2016

As summer comes to a close, it’s a good time to look back at some of the finest listings in Hamptons real estate. These five gorgeous homes have been featured in our Real Estate Top 5 lists between Memorial Day and today, and, shockingly, all of them are still on the market.

1860 Meadow Lane, Southampton

$27,000,000

A highlight from our Top 5 Southampton Homes for Sale with Epic Pools in July, this custom-built oceanfront contemporary boasts dramatic 360-degree views of the Atlantic and Shinnecock Bay with over 200 feet of direct ocean frontage on over five acres. The property includes a north/south tennis court, specimen trees, slate outdoor barbecue area and extensive decking. The interior of the 4-bedrooms, 6-bath house features a spacious master suite with separate baths and closets, private walkout decks, fireplace and office/sitting area. The combination sunken living room with fireplace and dining area with second floor decking allows for spectacular views, and the updated kitchen offers state-of-the-art equipment, dumbwaiter and a second-floor deck. Arguably one of the most exciting amenities, a 40- by 20-foot indoor heated pool has a connecting pool house and sauna, and entertaining area with its own kitchen. Sotheby’s International Realty

1285 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

$25,000,000

Perched atop a dune in Water Mill, this ultra-modern 4-bedroom, 4-bath stunner from June’s Top 5 Unforgettable Hamptons Homes for Sale is a standout for its powerful architecture and extraordinary ocean and Mecox Bay views on 1.5 acres. Designed by Steven Harris Architects, the home features floor-to-ceiling glass walls that retract into the floor, opening the already airy spaces to ocean and bay breezes. The house has a gourmet kitchen, living and dining room with fireplace and pool with pool house. No luxury has been spared including designer lighting and the highest 5 plus star energy rating with geothermal heating and cooling, and solar panels. It includes 3,592 square feet of living space—all protected by a steel bulkhead. Douglas Elliman

Greek Revival/Italianate in Sag Harbor

$21,000,000

Originally built in 1833, this large Greek Revival style home from our Top 5 Hamptons Estates with Old-World Flair was enlarged and renovated in 1850 in the Italianate style. Modern amenities balance harmoniously with original details within this 10,000-square-foot, 7-bedroom residence on more than an acre with 4 levels of living space, serviced by both stairs and elevator. Outside, the house has a swimming pool, gardens and specimen trees. Inside features grand parlors, covered porches, high windows and a third-floor loft with bathroom leading up to a widow’s walk with 360-degree views of the historic whaling village. A finished lower level with full bath and 4-bay, climate-controlled garage with art studio, bathroom and shower complete the picture. Brown Harris Stevens

64 West End Road, East Hampton

$13,500,000

One of the Top 5 Hamptons Homes for Sale with Excellent Outdoor Entertaining, this gem offers complete privacy and sunset views on Georgica Pond. The 5,500-square-foot beauty is made for waterside gatherings beneath the summer sky. Tucked into its own cove on one of East Hampton’s most prestigious streets, the home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths on 2.7 desirable acres. Bring your very best friends for sunny lunches by the pool, or in the shade, and take in the surrounding nature preserve. Access the ocean by kayak or a deeded path to beach. Inside, enjoy the view from the home’s large turret room, or relax by the beachstone fireplaces. It even has three garages. This is a rare find indeed. Douglas Elliman Real Estate

529 1st Street, Greenport

$729,000

A standout from our Top 5 Victorian Homes for Sale on the East End, this classic 1874 Greenport Village Grand Dame is hard to miss with its bright blue siding, red door, slate fish-scale shingle imbrication, and white bargeboard and bracket trim. The 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home has 2,044 square feet of living space on 2 acres. Inside, it features plaster crown molding, 12-foot original ceilings and gorgeous detailing throughout, including a lovely curved staircase, ornamental fireplace and double-entry-door foyer. A receiving parlor, living room, formal dining room, wood deck and updated kitchen and baths round out this beautifully restored offering. Century 21 Albertson Realty

