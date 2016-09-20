Top 5 Small Hamptons Homes for Sale Over $1 Million

by Oliver Peterson

Tiny living isn’t for everyone, but a fabulous location and smart design can make even the smallest home desirable. This week’s selection of small beach bungalows and cottage getaways begs buyers to get rid of their junk and clutter and live a Zen life stripped down to the bare essentials. It’s all about enjoying nature and the world outside your four walls, and then coming home to cook a meal, read a book, write, create something beautiful and fall asleep knowing this is a life well lived.

14 Bluff Point Road, Sag Harbor

$3,195,000

This tiny home on Sag Harbor’s coveted Bluff Point Road is just 650 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located on quiet cul-de-sac on a little less than a half-acre lot, the property is the last Sag Harbor waterfront to be approved under the old zoning, and is primed for a 4,900-square-foot home with pool, if a buyer chooses to go that way. But, with a little TLC, the existing house could also be a wonderful spot for small living on the water. It has 110-plus feet of bulk-headed frontage directly on Sag Harbor Cove with expansive water views, deep-water dock and its own sandy beach. Brown Harris Stevens

37 East Shore Road, Southampton

$2,995,000

This romantic Mid-Century cottage on .33 acres has 1,200 square feet of breezy living space and tremendous water views right on Peconic Bay. With 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and vintage wood floors throughout its farmhouse-like interior, the home offers high ceilings, brick fireplace, beautiful kitchen and plenty of windows and natural light. Keep a boat at the protected mooring site for residents and enjoy sunsets while relaxing on the waterside brick patio. Simon Harrison Real Estate

2 Hampton Lane, Amagansett

$2,195,000

Fully restored in Amagansett Dunes, this beachside retreat is a short stroll down a sandy lane to private ocean access. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1,200 square feet of beautiful cottage charm. Originally part of architect Alfred Scheffer’s private compound, and evoking a timeless farmhouse appeal, the sun-washed open interior is punctuated with rough-hewn beams, reclaimed barn siding and beautiful oak flooring. Bespoke finishes include handcrafted ironwork, zinc countertops and stylish lighting fixtures. The double-height great room with fireplace features French doors opening to a dining and entertaining terrace with multiple seating areas. A private gated entrance leads to a spectacular lawn with mature trees, sea grasses and colorful gardens. Sotheby’s International Realty

39 Gerard Drive/Old Fireplace Road, Springs

$2,125,000

With heroic views over Gardiners Bay, this charming 2-bedroom, 1-bath cottage offers 1,125 square feet of stylish bay front living on a third of an acre. The home has 50 feet of bulk-headed waterfront and a stairway down to its own little beach. Inside, vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, loft master bedroom, guest bedroom and wood burning fireplace fit beautifully in the carefully planned space. A separate garage can be expanded into a 600-square-foot studio for those who want to channel the spirit and tradition of great Springs artists, such as Willem deKooning, Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner and others. Corcoran Group

221 Gerard Drive, Springs

$1,199,000

Enjoy sweeping water views from every room of this beautifully updated, open-plan cottage on one of themost picturesque streets in East Hampton. With just 900 square feet of living space, this 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is the quintessential Hamptons beach bungalow. Sleep to the sound of lapping waves, fish from a lounge chair on your deck or jump off and paddle out to explore the wondrous beauty of Gardiners Bay—it’s a lifestyle and a house in one. Corcoran Group

