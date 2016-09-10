Top 5 Waterfront Homes for Sale in East Hampton

by Oliver Peterson

East Hampton is still the place to buy when it comes to getting the ultimate in luxury waterfront homes. Take a look at this week’s top five and try to deny it. We dare you.

33 Lily Pond Lane, East Hampton

$75,000,000

A rarity in the market, this 6-bedroom, 8-bath oceanfront property on Lily Pond Lane offers 1.8 acres of paradise. The listing includes two main structures—one 5,500-square-foot beachfront house and one private pool house. Stroll the meticulously landscaped grounds through its winding pathways and relax by the Koi Pond overlooking the ocean. The house is perched on the double revetment dune and has stunning panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. A two-story traditional Hamptons home has dining areas both indoors and out, fireplace and lower level area. The private pool house is located between the pool/spa and lighted tennis pavilion, and features a game room with private patio, entertaining kitchen, full bath, shower room and sauna. Compass Real Estate

38 Two Mile Hollow Road, East Hampton

$32,888,000

This 7-bedroom, 8.5-bath oceanfront estate has an infinity pool, tennis and a beachfront bungalow on 2.5 acres south of the highway. The 8,000-square-foot, 3-story home has five fireplaces, separate guest quarters, a state of the art kitchen, and plenty of room for entertaining. The en suite master boasts a gorgeous balcony with stunning views of the ocean. Enjoy all the top of the line amenities, go for a swim, cook using the outdoor kitchen or play a tennis match while friends watch from a covered sitting area. The bungalow, located on the private walkway halfway between the house and the beach, really sets this treasure apart. Douglas Elliman

19 and 23 Chauncy Close, East Hampton

$32,000,000

This gorgeous home commands a waterfront private peninsula with 877 feet of water frontage on 7.1 acres. Facing Georgica Pond and the ocean, its majestic views are breathtaking, but what makes this property so rare and compelling is the inclusion of 2 subdivided lots in the heart of the highly coveted East Hampton Estate Section. An ultimate private oasis or a family compound, the options are endless. Includes 3.5 acres with a classic house as well a 3.6-acre adjacent lot to build a separate house or tennis. Paddleboard, kayak or sail next to floating swans for a picnic on the beach. First time ever offered, the shingled Hamptons style 6,000-square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The dramatic 2 story living room with soaring wood beams was once a barn taken from Hever Castle Estate in Kent, England where the 2nd and 4th wife of King Henry VIII lived. Also has a formal dining room with fireplace, brick patio, conservatory, pool, 2-car garage, and 3rd story sun deck with 360-degree views. Sotheby’s International Realty

81 Briar Patch Road, East Hampton

$28,950,000

“The Pond House”, located on coveted Georgica Pond, offers a 12,000-square-foot home with 7 bedrooms and 7.5 baths, and a waterside, 25- by 45-foot infinity pool and spa. Enjoy outdoor grilling surrounded by a wraparound terrace of Turkish limestone. The detached pre-existing 1,800-square-foot fully renovated guest cottage includes, living room, full kitchen, two bedrooms and bath. The elevated 2-acre site boasts 203 feet of direct Georgica Pond frontage, and is adjacent to 17 acres of Nature Conservancy preserve. The original 100-year-old structure, designed by the noted architect Stanford White, was meticulously renovated. It has hand-pegged parquet de Versailles floors throughout, museum-quality 18th-century French Louis XV carved stone fireplaces, quarter-sawn white oak paneling and more. Compass Real Estate

26 West End Road, East Hampton

$23,500,000

Sited to afford unparalleled vistas down Georgica Pond to the ocean, this 7-bedroom, 6-bath home sits on a meticulously manicured 1.6 acres with 205 linear feet of frontage on the pond. With 7,600 square feet of space, the home has several fireplaces, and a never to be had again waterside swimming pool and dock. Additionally, the home comes with plans in place for a substantial modernization of the structure, as well as accessory structure and tennis capability. Take advantage of two bodies of water while enjoying privacy, exclusivity and rarity. Bespoke Real Estate