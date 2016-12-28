‘4000 Miles’ Opens at Hampton Theatre Company on January 12

by Arts & Entertainment

The Hampton Theatre Company has announced that 4000 Miles from Amy Herzog, will open on January 12, 2017 at the Quogue Community Hall and run through January 29.

In 4000 Miles, Herzog creates a truthful and touching portrait of the often contentious but finally loving relationship between a crusty, old-style lefty grandmother, Vera Joseph, and her rudderless, new-style lefty grandson, Leo Joseph-Connell.

Leo, who appears to be a laid back young man, arrives on his grandmother’s Greenwich Village doorstep at 3 a.m., dirty and scruffy and with his bike in tow. His 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, is surprised and annoyed. But as the play unfolds, a beautiful portrait emerges of the relationship between this unlikely pair, an old crusty lefty and a young man, who despite his outward ease, is deeply fragile. The details of his life are revealed as, slowly, he begins to heal through his relationship with Vera.

The cast of 4000 Miles features three Hampton Theatre Company veterans and one newcomer. Playing Vera Joseph is HTC Artistic Director Diana Marbury, last seen as Grandma Kurnitz in the 2016 production of Lost in Yonkers. Ben Schnickel, last on the HTC stage in the roles of Jim, Tom and Kenneth in Clybourne Park in 2015, has the role of her grandson Leo. Amanda Griemsmann, who appeared most recently as Nina in the 2016 HTC production of Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike, play’s Leo’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Bec. Newcomer Samantha Herrera, a graduate of the Neighborhood Playhouse, plays Amanda, a girl Leo brings home from a bar.

HTC Executive Director Sarah Hunnewell directs. Set design is by Sean Marbury; lighting design by Sebastian Paczynski; and costumes by Teresa Lebrun.

Quogue Community Hall is located at 125 Jessup Avenue in Quogue. For tickets and more information, call 631-653-8955 or visit hamptontheatre.org.