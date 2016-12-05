5 Shows to Watch on Netflix, Hulu & Amazon Before 2017

by Lee Meyer

If you’re looking for some good shows to watch over the holidays, we’ve got you covered! These shows are all currently airing, and will return in some way, shape or form in 2017. So get caught up now! Most of these shows are available on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Yuri on Ice – CrunchyRoll.com

A Japanese anime about figure skating, Yuri on Ice is a hilarious, touching, fun romp that breaks from the tropes associated with its genre. Yuri, a young figure skater, returns home to Japan after losing big in the figure skating championships. But after a video of Yuri performing a famous routine originally done by iconic figure skater Victor Nikiforov leaks online, Yuri’s life is changed forever: Victor travels from Russia to Japan to train Yuri and be his mentor. The warm characters and eccentric style make this a great watch, whether you like anime or not.

American Crime – Netflix

An anthology drama that focuses on a new set of characters every season, American Crime stars a powerhouse cast (Felicity Huffman, Regina King and Timothy Hutton are just three of the great actors appearing in both seasons) and tells brutal, uncompromising stories that aren’t afraid to ask questions without easy answers. Season One deals with the aftermath of a deadly, drug-fueled home invasion, while Season Two tells the story of a prep school boy who accuses a member of the school’s celebrated basketball team of rape. Often hard to watch but deeply moving and always riveting.

Stranger Things – Netflix

Originally titled Montauk, Stranger Things is an exciting supernatural of a small town that’s rocked by the disappearance of a little boy, leading to conspiracies involving experiments at a government-run lab. Unfortunately, Stranger Things is not set in Montauk—the producers felt a small midwestern town would be more appropriate for the Goonies-style saga—but it’s still a ton of fun and very suspenseful and exciting.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD – Netflix

This sci-fi action series is like the little show that could. After a bumpy first season that struggled to find a consistent tone, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD kicked things into high gear with several high-octane twists and engaging characters in its second and third seasons (and even in the latter half of Season One—there’s a twist we won’t spoil). If you’re a fan of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, you should definitely check this one out.

Halt and Catch Fire – Netflix

A barely-watched but brilliant character drama, Halt and Catch Fire begins during the personal computer boom of the 1980s. Businessman Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) is a Machiavellian anti-hero who recruits Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy), a genius computer engineer in a dead-end job, and Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis), a brilliant young programmer, to build a computer that will rival IBM. Along the way, Gordon’s wife Donna (Kerry Bishé), also an incredible engineer, joins them. The dry premise quickly proves to be a jumping-off point for richly drawn characters who defy expectation. Entering its fourth and final season in 2017, Halt and Catch Fire is an addictive drama that is both smart and fun at the same time.

