Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, December 23, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh to occasionally waist high, glassy little background-swell this a.m. Expect things to get choppier as the day progresses…



Wind Forecast:

W winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 48° – 49°

Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 9:37 a.m. • HIGH: 3:47 p.m. • LOW: 9:17 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

S-SW wind-slop Saturday, maybe some fun little waves with NW winds early a.m. Sunday, onshore wind-slop Monday, W-NW flatness Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.