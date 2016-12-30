Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, December 30, 2016

Photo: pio3/123rf
December 30, 2016 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to chest high, SW remnants with stiff offshores.

Wind Forecast:
NW winds at 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 48° – 51°
Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH:  8:04 a.m. • LOW: 2:05 p.m. • HIGH: 8:29 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-slop Saturday, maybe some waves with NW winds early a.m. Sunday, E-NE-SE mix Monday, SE wind-slop Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

surfer in full suitHamptons Surf Report: Friday, December 16, 2016 surfingHamptons Surf Report: Friday, December 23, 2016 surferHamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 surfing coupleHamptons Surf Report: Thursday, December 29, 2016

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar