Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, December 29, 2016

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Thigh to waist high, blown-out, onshore wind-slop.
Wind Forecast:
SW winds at 15-25 KT.
Water Temp: 48° – 51°
Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 7:35 a.m. • LOW: 1:29 p.m. • HIGH: 7:56 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-slop Friday-Saturday, W-NW flatness Sunday, N-NE mini-mush Monday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.