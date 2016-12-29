Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, December 29, 2016

December 29, 2016 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Thigh to waist high, blown-out, onshore wind-slop.

Wind Forecast:
SW winds at 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 48° – 51°
Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH:  7:35 a.m. • LOW: 1:29 p.m. • HIGH: 7:56 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-slop Friday-Saturday, W-NW flatness Sunday, N-NE mini-mush Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

