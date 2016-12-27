Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, December 27, 2016

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high, blown out storm surf, with stiff W-SW winds…



Wind Forecast:

W winds at 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 48° – 49°

Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:32 a.m. • LOW: 12:20 p.m. • HIGH: 6:48 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Maybe some waves early a.m. Wednesday with W-NW winds, onshore wind-slop/storm-surf Thursday-Friday, W wind-slop Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.