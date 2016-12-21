Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

December 21, 2016 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Shin to knee to thigh high, ESE background-swell, with light offshores this a.m.

Wind Forecast:
NW-W winds at 10 KT.

Water Temp: 48° – 49°
Wear a hooded-5, 7mil boots, and 3mil or 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW:  7:24 a.m. • HIGH: 1:40 p.m. • HIGH: 7:35 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Onshore wind-slop Thursday, maybe some waves early a.m. Friday with stiff offshores, W wind-slop Friday afternoon, more onshore slop Saturday, NW winds and maybe some decent little waves early a.m. Sunday…

 

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

