Holiday 2016 Hamptons Dining Guide

Christmas is almost upon us, and Hamptons and North Fork restaurants have great dining options on offer. We recommend making your reservations today, since these fab events are filling up fast! Click restaurant names to read our reviews.

Gurney’s Montauk advises, “Leave your apron at home this Christmas and choose from multiple dining options at Gurney’s on Sunday, December 25.” Tillie’s will host a breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Children 10 and under are half price, under 4 free. Corso Coffee will offer á la carte dining from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Scarpetta Beach will serve a special pre fixe menu, with a discounted kids’ menu, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Get in on a tradition at Almond Restaurant. This Christmas Eve will be the Bridgehampton restaurant’s 15th Annual Suckling Pig Roast. A full á la carte menu will also be available and a portion of the proceeds go to the Pajama Program. 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Baron’s Cove wants you to start a new family tradition with them, enjoying a traditional three-course prix fixe Christmas dinner with all the festive fare. The Christmas day menu will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Adults $74, children $26. Call for reservations. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2101, baronscove.com

The Bridgehampton Inn restaurant will serve up special, 5-course prix fixes on Christmas Eve for $95 per person. Special wine pairings will be available. 2266 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, bridgehamptoninn.com

Centro Trattoria & Bar is now accepting reservations for their Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes, a $75 prix fixe meal starting at 4 p.m. 336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Le Charlot is open Christmas and New Year’s Eve. 36 Main Street, Southampton. 631-353-3222, lacharlot.us

For those who traditionally celebrate major holidays with Chinese food, how about you change it up in a delicious way—with big bowls of steaming Japanese lusciousness. Momi Ramen in East Hampton will be open on Christmas Day, and on New Years Day, serving up the East End’s best tonkotsu, a rich pork bone broth. Momi Ramen produces fresh noodles in-house several times daily using a specialized dough mixer and noodle maker imported from Japan. 221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton, 631-324-1678, momiramen.com

Page at 63 Main is celebrating Christmas Eve with the Feast of the Seven Fishes. $75 per adult includes a 7-course tasting menu of traditional Italian Seafood dishes. Come back on New Year’s Eve for a night of live music and dancing and a $100 4-course menu with specialty items. Seating at 9 p.m. page63main.com.

red|bar brasserie will offer an á la carte holiday specials for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Reservations are recommended. 210 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-0704, redbarbrasserie.com

Serafina is open for lunch and dinner on both Christmas and New Year’s Days. 104 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-267-3500, hamptons.serafinarestaurant.com

The Southampton Inn, working with Thyme and Again Catering, is offering special holiday pricing for cocktail parties. Warm up by the fireplace, mix and mingle in the library! Call 631-283-6501 or email events@southamptoninn.com to book a time and date.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Day, serving the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s combines true local flavor with sophisticated cuisine in an atmosphere of comfort, warmth, courtesy and welcoming familiarity. The restaurant is now restored to its original charm, featuring Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, the original stamped tin ceiling, a beautifully mantled oak fireplace and a trophy head of the last bison hunted by Teddy Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands? 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurant.com