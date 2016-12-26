New Year’s Eve 2016 Dining & Party Guide

by Food & Dining

Dust off your best party duds and shine your dancing shoes: it’s time for a new year! Whether you want to just grab a bite to eat or party like its 1999, we got you covered with the best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events from Montauk to Riverhead. We recommend making your reservations today, since these fab events are filling up fast!

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Day, serving the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s combines true local flavor with sophisticated cuisine in an atmosphere of comfort, warmth, courtesy and welcoming familiarity. The restaurant is now restored to its original charm, featuring Victorian chandeliers, stained glass, the original stamped tin ceiling, a beautifully mantled oak fireplace and a trophy head of the last bison hunted by Teddy Roosevelt in the Dakota Badlands? 17 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

75 Main will have a DJ rocking the house all night long on New Year’s Eve, prix fixe dinner and more. Call for prices and specific details. This event always sells out, so don’t wait to reserve your spot. 75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575.

Celebrate New Year’s and the 90th anniversay of Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa with a costume party on New Years Eve. Dance the night away with live music by Kim Sozzi Creations Music, Gurney’s Beach Club DJ Nicole Leone, a four-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres, complimentary midnight Champagne toast and more. Costumes are optional, but fabulous prizes will be awarded for the best ones! 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysinn.com Kick off the New Year with a refreshing Polar Bear Plunge on Gurney’s private beach on Sunday, January 1 at 10:30 a.m. Gurney’s will make a donation to The Retreat in East Hampton for each person who plunges. Complimentary hot beverages will be served. Afterwards, treat yourself to an a la carte brunch at Tillie’s. There will be two seatings: 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysmontauk.com

Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center will present its Fishes & Wishes family-friendly New Year’s Eve Party between 6:30 and 11 p.m. Guests enjoy cocktail hour, buffet dinner (includes beer and wine), dancing, crafts for kids, dessert and ice cream bar, plus a mock-midnight Champagne and sparkling cider toast (at 10:30 p.m.). Admission is $99 for age 13 and up; $60 for 3–12 years old; 2 and under free. Reservations required. Call 631-208-9200 ext. 426. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Southampton Inn will celebrate 2017 with their 19th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala. Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with a candlelight tour of the historic Rogers Mansion, followed by Prosecco and cheese in the library, then a five-course dinner, catered by Brent Newsom Caterers. Overnight guests will enjoy a complimentary early check in on New Year’s Eve, late checkout on New Year’s Day, and breakfast in the Inn’s restaurant. Prices for this event range from $175 per person to $495 per couple. call 631-283-6501 or email events@southamptoninn.com

Southampton Social Club wants you to know that “the ball drops here!” There are several packages for their special New Year’s Eve party. The silver package will have an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres, with a Champagne toast at midnight. The gold package adds on a four-course dinner by Chef Scott Kampf. The platinum package gives you your own table with bottle service all night long. The packages range from $95–$200 per person and group rates are available. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400 southamptonsocialclub.com

Stephen Talkhouse will host a performance by the G.E. Smith Band, a blues trio featuring former Saturday Night Live Band leader G.E. Smith, Fred Cash Jr. and Abe Fogle, at 8 p.m. Admission $30. At 10 p.m. enjoy a New Year’s Eve party with The Nancy Atlas Project. Admission is $20. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Suffolk Theater hosts a New Year’s Eve Laugh, Dine and Dance Bash with performances by comedians Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and Richie Byrne followed by a DJ and dancing. Champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $45. A prix fixe dinner will be available for purchase. Doors, the bar and the restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. After 10 p.m., admission is $15. 18 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Topping Rose House will host a four–hour open bar with Champagne flowing, friends dancing, and hors d’oeuvres from the menu of Jean Georges! Tickets are $100 and the fun starts at 9 p.m. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Union Cantina’s New Year’s Eve 2017 party includes a La Fiesta package with four hours of top shelf open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., hors d’oeuvres, a midnight toast. The Whole Enchilada package scores you all of the above plus a four-course dinner presented by Chef Scott Kampf. Packages are $75 and $100. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, unioncantina.net