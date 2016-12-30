Party Like It’s 2016 at Dan’s Best of the Best Night Spots

New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, and everyone’s making plans. Where will you be when the ball drops? It’s okay if you don’t have a plan, or if you can’t make up your mind. We’re here to help! Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Night Spots in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Most of these great places will be open for business, but call ahead—reservations are a must!
North Fork
Platinum
Suffolk Theater
118 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Gold
Bistro 72
1830 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-3325, bistro-72.com
Silver
The All Star
96 Main Road, Riverhead
631-998-3565, theallstar.com
Hamptons
Platinum
Southampton Social Club
256 Elm Street, Southampton
631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com
Gold
75 Main
75 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-7575, 75main.com
Silver
Canal Café
44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays
*Canal Café will be open for lunch on 12/31.
Bronze
The Stephen Talkhouse
161 Main Street, Amagansett
631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
READ: New Year’s Eve 2016 Dining Guide
Find more of Dan’s Best of the Best businesses from the Hamptons and North Fork at DansBOTB.com.