Party Like It’s 2016 at Dan’s Best of the Best Night Spots

by Dan's Best of the Best

New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, and everyone’s making plans. Where will you be when the ball drops? It’s okay if you don’t have a plan, or if you can’t make up your mind. We’re here to help! Check out Dan’s Best of the Best Night Spots in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Most of these great places will be open for business, but call ahead—reservations are a must!

North Fork

Platinum

Suffolk Theater

118 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Gold

Bistro 72

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-3325, bistro-72.com

Silver

The All Star

96 Main Road, Riverhead

631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Hamptons

Platinum

Southampton Social Club

256 Elm Street, Southampton

631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Gold

75 Main

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

Silver

Canal Café

44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays

*Canal Café will be open for lunch on 12/31.

Bronze

The Stephen Talkhouse

161 Main Street, Amagansett

631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

