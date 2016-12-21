Shop ‘Til You Drop: Last Minute Hamptons Gift Ideas

by Shopping & Style

We urge East End shoppers to visit Sag Harbor Village this holiday season. As Main Street businesses work to recover from last week’s devastating fire, your good wishes and cheer bring hope and welcome fellowship.

Gift recipients can’t see a discount, but you can feel it in your pocketbook, which rests on your “bottom line.” The Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild in Cutchogue is hosting a special 20% discount sale on all items in the Guild beginning December 26 through 31. There will be something for everyone and all are invited to this one-time event. The Guild is open during regular hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information call 631-734-6382, ldtownarts.org or email oldtownguild@aol.com

Many items at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s gift shop are now on sale. This “in the heart of the Hamptons” shop is making the rare move to downsize (in order to increase the size of the bathrooms)—so get the goods while they last! Wölffer Estate Vineyard, 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack, 631-537-2879 ext. 25. wolffer.com

Ethel+Row in Bridgehampton invites you to a special holiday shopping event, featuring vintage and antique apparel from 1890-1990 curated by Deep Blue Vintage of Montauk. The store, at 2397 Montauk Highway, is open Thursday until 5 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Christmas Eve 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spend money and make money at Rose Jewelers. Earn holiday gift card worth up to $500 when you shop through December 24. 57 Main Street, Southampton. rosejewelersny.com, 631-283-5757

Sleep better in the new year. Visit The Elegant John for holiday specials on down pillows and comforters. 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-324-2636

Looking for that “certain little something” but have no clue what that is? Grab a useful and beautiful hair comb, hand-carved from olive wood, available at Agora the Little Greek Market on Pike Street in Mattituck. Great for all hair types—even Magi. (Reminder: everything’s betta with feta.) Agora, 610 Pike Street, Mattituck, littlegreekmarket.com, 631-315-5070

For the catlady on your list who thinks she has everything, how about an all-wool, organic catnip kitty toy? Locally upcycled (from old wool sweaters) and stuffed with love, these little babies delight the fickle beasts (and they look SO MUCH better around the house than plastic neon thingamabobs). Available from Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. Canio’s also has…wait for it…books! How about a signed first edition or a vintage cookbook? Canio’s Books, 290 Main Street, Sag Harbor, caniosbooks.com, 631-725-4926

Find something rare at Southampton Books! Visit Greg and Daniel for 15% off all collectable books for the rest of 2016. 16 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-0270

How about a folk bird ornament from Handmade in Sag Harbor? Available exclusively at The Milk Pail in Water Mill. While you’re there, grab some local apples and cider and aged cheddar and Wölffer wine! Got mull? The Milk Pail, 1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, milk-pail.com, 631-537-2565

Holiday cooking responsibilities got you down? Step into Goodfood. (“good food period”), on Pike Street in Mattituck, and pick up a feast to go—or enough frozen goodies to allow you and yours to cocoon for the holidays. Best. Bread Pudding. In. The. World. Goodfood., 535 Pike Street, Mattituck, gfperiod.com, 631-298-7599

New Kid on the Block

Blue Sage Day Spa has a new location in the heart of wine country, spacious enough for groups and personable for individual clients. Open everyday except Tuesday. Sundays by appointment. Gift cards can be mailed, printed online, or ready for pickup. 631-298-4244