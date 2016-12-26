Top 10 Hamptons Celebrity Moments of 2016

by Lee Meyer

This year was a big one for Hamptons celebrities. From Hillary Clinton to Leonardo DiCaprio, check out our list of top celebrity moments from 2016.

Hillary Clinton Addresses Supporters in Wake of Election Loss

We’re sure former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was just as shocked as we were when Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election, but the politician gave a stirring and powerful speech after her loss that helped reassure the many disappointed and fearful supporters that things would be okay.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Host New Series Together on VH1

In a partnership literally nobody saw coming, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg co-starred in Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. The show turned out to be quite a hit, with the odd couple proving to complement each other well.

Variety and HIFF Name 10 Actors to Watch

This year’s Hamptons International Film Festival was an exciting one, showcasing incredible films like La La Land. This year’s list of 10 Actors to Watch included Riz Ahmed, Mahershala Ali, Rachel Brosnahan, Ana de Armas, Aiden Ehrenreich, Lucas Hedges, Aja Naomi King, Tavi Gevinson, Kara Hayward and John Legend.

Justin Bieber Stays in Joe Farrell Property

Justin Bieber had his eye on staying at Sandcastle mansion in Bridgehampton for two weeks while he performed in the Tri-State area. Bieber was willing to spend anything to stay at the 26,500-square-foot property, but Farrell had already rented the mansion to someone else. To soften Bieber’s disappointment, Farrell decided to rent out another one of his mansions to the young star—free of charge!

Kelly Ripa Shouts Out Dan’s Papers and LI Rosé on ‘Live!’

During an amusing and fun talk about Long Island rosé, Kelly Ripa said, ““People start hoarding it around this time of year, and then there’s a major rosé shortage, and they start printing about it in Dan’s Papers in the Hamptons, ‘There’s a Rosé Shortage! Run for the Hills!’”

Bethenny Frankel Reveals Longterm Health Scare

Frankel opened up about the mystery health problem she was going through. Frankel—whose discomfort became so extreme it would be featured on The Real Housewives of New York City despite her attempts to keep it private—disclosed that she suffers from uterine fibroids.

Scarlett Johansson Named Highest Grossing Actress of All Time

The 31-year-old actress, who has starred in massive hits including The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 2, as well as acclaimed films like Lost in Translation, Match Point, The Other Boleyn Girl, Vicky Christina Barcelona, Ghost World and many more, was named the highest-grossing actress of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. As the only female in the top 10 grossing actors, Johansson has grossed $3.3 billion in ticket sales throughout her career.

Michael Strahan’s Final ‘Live with Kelly and Michael’ Episode Airs

After four years as co-host of ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael, Michael Strahan completed his final episode. Strahan announced in a flurry of controversy that he was leaving Live to join Good Morning America as a co-host. He shared an emotional farewell with East Ender and Super Saturday host Kelly Ripa on a Friday episode.

Gwyneth Paltrow Challenges ‘Most Hated Celebrity’ Title

In 2013, Star magazine deemed Hamptonite Gwyneth Paltrow as The Most Hated Celebrity of Hollywood, but Paltrow didn’t think she deserved the title. During BBC News’ Hard Talk, an amused Paltrow told Stephen Sackur how she first reacted when she heard the news. “First of all I was like, ‘I’m the most hated celebrity? What did I do?’”

Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal in Wainscott Car Accident

Leonardo DiCaprio was in a car accident with girlfriend Nina Agdal in Wainscott in August. But DiCaprio didn’t sit quietly and wait for help to arrive. After a Mini Cooper rear-ended DiCaprio’s Range Rover, DiCaprio made sure Agdal was okay before getting out of the car and checking on the woman who hit them. Let’s not forget that DiCaprio also won his long overdue Best Actor Oscar for The Revenant at the 88th Academy Awards on February 28!

And if you’re wondering why we didn’t pick any moments involving our fave Alec Baldwin, it’s because we couldn’t pick just one! Check out our list of Top 10 Alec Baldwin Moments.