Top 5 Hamptons Real Estate Top 5 Lists of 2016

by Oliver Peterson

The Hamptons and North Fork didn’t disappoint when it came to real estate in 2016. Most weeks our weekly Real Estate Top 5 list explored all facets of the industry, picking out the very best, most interesting, most unique and even the smallest luxury properties on the market. Check out our top five favorite East End Real Estate Top 5 lists from the past year and see what you may have missed.

Click the headings to read each featured Real Estate Top 5 list in its entirety.

At the time of this Top 5 from August 20, we pointed out that the North Fork real estate market is hot. The region is a rural paradise, especially in wine country, where the right property could lead a buyer down a whole new path. We suggested readers cash in those hard-won earnings and enjoy a quiet, vintner’s life.

Among them was Big E Farm in Jamesport for $20,000,000, Palmer Vineyards in Aquebogue for $5,375,000, some farmland at 13936 County Road 48 in Cutchogue for $3,500,000, a gorgeous property at 14990 Oregon Road in Cutchogue for $2,999,000, and a 48-acre piece of land right down the road at 14380 Oregon Road in Cutchogue for $2,595,000.

On July 18, we asked readers to try finding a premier Hamptons home without a pool. They’re almost nonexistent. To celebrate this fact, and the heat of summer, we found our top five Southampton homes for sale with epic pools.

A stunning 5-acre estate on Shinnecock Bay, at 595 Captain’s Neck Lane in Southampton fetched $29,500,000 at the top of the list. It was followed by a new, custom-built oceanfront contemporary boasting dramatic 360-degree views of the Atlantic and Shinnecock Bay and an indoor pool at 1860 Meadow Lane in Southampton for $27,000,000. Next came a first-time-to-market beauty at 237 Gin Lane, in Southampton for $18,995,000, followed by a 6,000-square-foot luxury home at 60 Herrick Road in Southampton for $8,750,000. The last house perched high over Peconic Bay, giving the pool fabulous views at 99 Bay Street in Southampton for $4,250,000.

This June 2 list showed that there’s no shortage of beautiful, grand and massive homes in the Hamptons, but some stand out more than others—whether it’s for their unrivaled location, unprecedented design, storied provenance or unique history.

The well known treasure, Angel View a 12,000-square-foot water-view home atop the bluffs at 6 Bay View Court in Sag Harbor listed for $49,000,000. A totally unique an ultra-modern home at 1285 Flying Point Road in Water Mill listed for $25,000,000. The former 1835 Methodist church, completely renovated at 48 Madison Street in Sag Harbor, was selling for $19,500,000. Meanwhile, the Edward DeRose Windmill Cottage in East Hampton—the house where Deathtrap was filmed—was listed for $11,950,000. And a totally different aesthetic brought a Mediterranean-inspired 6-bedroom, 6-bath gated waterfront home at 130 Pointe Mecox Lane in Bridgehampton to the list for $11,900,000.

The Hamptons has long been home to some of the grandest estates imaginable. This May 26 Top 5 list presented five homes for sale that still carried that special old-world flair and all the trappings of the bygone Summer Colony days of yore.

315 Rose Hill Road in Water Mill led the pack for $39,000,000. The 8-bedroom, 11-bath home on Mecox Bay was built in 2005, but was designed to resemble elegant estates of generations past with 8 fireplaces, early 19th century mantels, coffered ceilings, more than 120 exterior architectural brackets and roomy balconies overlooking the stately grounds. On the same Water Mill street, at 217 Rose Hill Road, a 1920s Georgian-style red brick country home rests on 5 acres was listed for $27,500,000. Next, a 7-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Greek Revival/Italianate in Sag Harbor listed for $21,000,000. On the historic Bulova Watchcase Factory property, Watchcase Penthouse at 15 Church Street in Sag Harbor was listed for $7,900,000. Closing out the list was 352 Mitchells Lane in Bridgehampton, a circa 1900s traditional home for $1,975,000.

As we explained in this list posted May 1, the Hamptons and North Fork are synonymous with equestrian bliss, but finding a horse-friendly home and barn is no small task in a competitive market. Despite the difficulty, we tracked down some pretty great ones.

One Unprecedented East Hampton Compound offered an unbelievable assemblage of 11 parcels spanning 23 acres with an 18,000-square-foot, 12-plus-bedroom, Cotswold-inspired main house near East Hampton Village. The property’s address and asking price were not public. The famed Eighty-Dollar Champion Horse Farm in East Hampton was $6,995,000 for a amazing home, stables—the works. The 16-acre horse farm at 2006 Scuttle Hole Road in Bridgehampton was also a gem for $4,250,000. Heading a bit off Hamptons proper was Fox Hollow Farm, located at 79 North Midway Road on Shelter Island for $3,799,000. And finally, 1810 Main Road in Jamesport gave horse lovers something on the North Fork for just $1,300,000.

