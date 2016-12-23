Where They Dine: Gwyneth Paltrow Struggles to Secure a Table at Cookshop

by Soth Team

Tenth Avenue Cookshop (Cookshop for short), a restaurant in NYC, is apparently so popular that Hamptonites Gwyneth Paltrow, mom Blythe Danner and consciously uncoupled ex-husband Chris Martin couldn’t get a table!

According to Page Six, Paltrow, Danner and Martin were part of a group of 10 who didn’t have reservations at the Chelsea hotspot. A “well-connected pal” helped them book a table that was already reserved for another party in two hours, and Paltrow and company agreed to finish before the other group arrived. Interestingly, three of Paltrow’s guests stayed longer and were offered free drinks to move to another area of the restaurant.

Cookshop is owned by Chef Marc Meyer, Chris Paraskevaides and Vicki Freeman, offers American food with a focus on seasonal availability. “The butcher and the baker were the first chefs, if you ask me,” says Meyer on Cookshop’s website. Some of the items on the menu include American Wagyu sirloin steak, Normandy duck breast, vegetarian lasagna and more. There’s no word on what Paltrow and her party ordered.

If you want to attempt to make reservations for Tenth Avenue Cookshop, it’s located at 156 Tenth Avenue at 20th Street.