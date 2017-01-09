2017 Golden Globes Recap: Winners, Losers & Trump

by David Taylor

The 2017 Golden Globes opened to a rocky start. Before Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon could begin his opening monologue, there were already technical difficulties. His teleprompter malfunctioned, causing him to flounder for a minute without much to say. Once he began his monologue, it was clear that he had planned more political jokes than he had originally told fellow East Ender Matt Lauer. In his speech, he compared Donald Trump to King Joffrey from Game of Thrones and remarked that the Golden Globes is “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.”

But no one was as political as this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award winner, Meryl Streep. She devoted half of her six-minute speech to expressing how disappointed she was with America’s decision to elect Trump. She spoke of what she believed to be this year’s most stunning performance, when Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from arthrogryposis. She went on to warn viewers about the effect that the President-elect’s tactics have on American society, “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump, who did not end up live tweeting during the event, tweeted Monday morning that he was merely imitating a groveling reporter and not the man’s disability. Of course, he also didn’t miss the chance to attack Streep by calling her a “Hillary flunky” and “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

Political drama aside, there were many surprise winners and one movie that swept several of the night’s awards (La La Land). Although, Moonlight won the prestigious award for best drama, it lost every other category that it was nominated for (supporting actress, supporting actor, and screenplay). Several serious films left the event with no award to speak of, including: Hidden Figures, Hell or High Water, and Hacksaw Ridge. New comedy series Atlanta beat out past Golden Globe winners Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent.

The full list of award winners can be seen below:

Film

La La Land (7 awards total)

Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy (Ryan Gosling)

Best Director: Motion Picture (Damien Chazelle)

Best Screenplay: Motion Picture (Damien Chazelle)

Best Original Score: Motion Picture (Justin Hurwitz)

Best Original Song: Motion Picture (“City of Stars” by Justin Hurwitz)

Elle (2 awards total)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama (Isabelle Huppert)

Best Motion Picture: Foreign Language (France)

Moonlight (1 award total)

Best Motion Picture: Drama

Manchester By the Sea (1 award total)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama (Casey Affleck)

Fences (1 award total)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Viola Davis)

Nocturnal Animals (1 award total)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (Aaron Taylor-Johnson)

Zootopia (1 award total)

Best Motion Picture: Animated

Television

The Night Manager (3 awards total)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Tom Hiddleston)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Olivia Colman)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Hugh Laurie)

The Crown (2 awards total)

Best Television Series: Drama (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series: Drama (Claire Foy)

Atlanta (2 awards total)

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy (Donald Grover)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2 awards total)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television (Sarah Paulson)

Goliath (1 award total)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series: Drama (Billy Bob Thornton)

Black-ish (1 award total)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy (Tracee Ellis Ross)