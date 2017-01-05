Alec Baldwin Developing ‘Crooked Brooklyn’ TV Series

by David Taylor

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin, Jason Egenberg and Brendan Deneen have teamed up to produce a TV series adaptation of the 2015 autobiography Crooked Brooklyn co-written by Michael Vecchione and Jerry Schmetterer. According to the Page Six interview with Schmetterer, the TV deal is “in development,” but there is no talk of when production is expected to begin.

Baldwin is set to play the show’s main character Vecchione, the chief of the Rackets Division in the Brooklyn district attorney’s office from 2001 to 2013. The show will cover the many investigations he directed under former District Attorney Charles J. Hynes. Vecchione prosecuted many major felony cases involving cops working as assassins for the mafia, three corrupt state Supreme Court judges, and an oral surgeon who secretly sold the bones of the recently deceased to medical supply companies.

However, there is a black spot on his legacy. Sixteen years after he convicted Jabbar Collins for murder, the ruling was overturned and Collins was released from prison. The story is a gritty one, full of corruption, greed and murder. It’s a great opportunity for Baldwin to take a break from more comedic roles such as The Boss Baby and Trump on SNL.

Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures is responsible for producing several television and film titles (all featuring Baldwin), including Match Game, Lymelife, State and Main, Second Nature and The Confession.

This is the first of many IP-driven projects expected to be produced by Egenberg after leaving Authentic Talent and Literary Management to create his own production company, Tiny Riot Entertainment. During his time at Authentic, he set up several similar projects such as Popular, based on the book Popular: The Ups and Downs of Online Dating from the Most Popular Girl in New York City by Lauren Urasek and Laura Barcella and Toward the Light, based on the book of the same name by Amy Major.