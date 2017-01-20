Alec Baldwin Does Trump Impression at Celeb Led NYC Protest

by SOTH Team

As promised, Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin and a collection of other likeminded celebrities led a “United We Stand” anti-Trump protest outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan Thursday night, on the eve of the 45th president’s inauguration.

Several other Hamptons faces were among the high profile speakers to take the podium, including Alec’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, Debra Messing, Montaukers Julianne Moore and Cynthia Nixon, Sag Harbor visitor Al Sharpton and former Hamptonite Rosie Perez. Director Michael Moore and actors Mark Ruffalo and Fisher Stevens organized the protest, and Sally Field, NYC’s Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cher, Robert De Niro, Michael Keaton and Shailene Woodley also participated.

Perez said a few words to open the protest, which attracted some 20,000–25,000 people. De Niro followed by sharing some future Trump tweets about how terrible he is, noting, for example, “De Niro should give back his Oscars. Voting was rigged,” and “There’s only one true Raging Bull, and that is Vladimir Putin.” Before giving the stage to de Blasio, De Niro said Trump is “a bad example for this country.”

De Blasio followed, calling De Niro’s speech “beautiful,” and praising Obama’s presidency. “Tomorrow, Donald Trump will have power,” de Blasio said, “But tomorrow, you will have power as well. Donald Trump may control the agenda in Washington, but we control our agenda as Americans.”

During Michael Moore’s speech, the Trumpland filmmaker reminded the audience, “We are the majority. Don’t give up!” He then encouraged the crowd to sign the Muslim registry, if Trump tries to create one. “We are all Muslim, we are all Mexican, we’re all women, we’re all Americans…yes, and we are all gay and lesbian, and bisexual and transgender.” Moore pointed out that Trump is “affected by comedy,” adding, “He has the thinnest skin of any bully I’ve ever met.” He called this the new president’s “Achilles heel,” and urged the crowd to use satire against Trump. “Everyone here has a sense of humor. Use it. Use it. Participate in the ridicule and the satire for the emperor who has no clothes,” Moore continued before introducing Baldwin. “Let’s form an army of comedy and we will bring him down. And, my friends, is there anyone better at doing what I’ve just asked us all to do than our general, the general of the army of comedy—ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Alec Baldwin!”

Baldwin took the podium and, after some initial words thanking the NYPD for making the protest possible, slipped into his Trump impression (watch below). “I just want to say, I’ve been standing out here in the freezing cold for a long time. I have to go to the bathroom, I have to pee. But I’m holding it in, I’m holding it in, I’m not going to pee. I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight. I’m going to hold it in until I get there. And then when I get to the Russian consulate I’m gonna have really, really long pee. Like the biggest pee I’ve ever had in my lifetime.”

Returning to being himself, Baldwin called for the crowd to fight and participate in 100 days of resistance. He also mentioned his three young children and pointed out that kids are never too young to learn about what’s going on in the world. “They’re never to young for you to teach them what a real American is,” Baldwin said, explaining that real Americans want the full participation and transparency of government. “And we’ve never been further away from that than we are now. These people are a disgrace.” The actor concluded with a optimistic message, explaining that there’s hope in the fight against the new administration and in the coming 100 days of resistance, which began Friday.

Sharpton followed with an inspiring speech, and, later, Julianne Moore shared that she is a first generation American with a Scottish immigrant mother. “We are a nation of immigrants,” she said, noting that “Every generational wave of new immigrants has faced discrimination. Tonight we stand united with all immigrants.”

When Nixon spoke, she shared the moment when she heard same-sex marriage passed. “It was a victory for all people who are committed to a fairer and more equal world.” She proclaimed that people are working to divide the nation, but “We are not going back,” adding, “We are here, we are queer and we have no fear.” To heterosexuals, she said the LGBT community “has got your back.” She also shouted out marriage equality fighter and Southampton resident Edie Windsor. In closing, Nixon acknowledged the setback with Trump’s presidency, but said, “I feel hopeful for the future,” and “love, equality and unity can beat hatred and discrimination.”

Throughout the event, Messing donned a Women’s March on Washington beanie, showing her support for Saturday’s march, which she will be attending. Cher and Ruffalo sang “This Land Is Your Land” together and Woodley spoke about the Standing Rock movement and said “the work is in the streets,” adding, “We are beyond the times of signing petitions…we are in the time of showing up, and showing up with love.”

Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as America’s 45th President of the United States on Friday afternoon, January 20.