Alec Baldwin May Take Trump Impersonation on the Road

by SOTH Team

It’s no secret that East Hampton’s Alec Baldwin’s impression of President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live has been a huge hit with viewers. Baldwin, who plans to continue playing the role on SNL for the foreseeable future, has hinted that he may take the impression on the road.

“There’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration,” Baldwin told ABC News. “It’s a type of thing that’s purely for entertainment. We’re not really influencing anybody’s political opinions here. We’re here just to have a good time and tell some jokes and have it be silly and fun for late at night, or later at night,” he said. “It’s turned out to be one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. I love it.” Baldwin also told ABC News that he considers Trump to be “the head writer of all the material we do.”

Baldwin has definitely stirred the pot with his performance, with Trump not appreciating the comedy. The President-elect tweeted, “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live—unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.” Baldwin responded: “Release your tax returns and I’ll stop.” When Trump called for “equal time,” Baldwin tweeted, “Equal time? Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try to b Pres + ppl respond. That’s pretty much it.”

There’s no word yet on what appearances outside Saturday Night Live would entail, but we wouldn’t mind seeing Baldwin perform a full one-man show as Trump!