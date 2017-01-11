Alec Baldwin: Read Hilaria’s Book But Don’t Fall in Love with Her

by SOTH Team

Hilaria Baldwin‘s new book, The Living Clearly Method, is so good it’ll make you fall in love with the author—at least according to her husband, Alec Baldwin, in a recent Instagram post on his wife’s @hilariabaldwin account. We don’t doubt it. Unfortunately, Alec reminds us, “I need to warn you, you’re going to read this book and you are going to fall in love with this woman—I’m completely serious—so read the book, but don’t fall in love with her, because you can’t have her, because she is my wife. Are we clear?” (Scroll down to see the video.)

The message is “The Alec Method meets the Living Clearly Method,” Hilaria explains in the Instagram post, adding, “no joke…he wrote this for the jacket…and against my better judgment I let them print it.”

So what’s in there that could make America love Hilaria Baldwin more than we do already?

The book, published on December 27 by Rodale Books, is all about remaining centered despite the struggles of a hectic life. As explained on Amazon.com, “The Living Clearly Method shows how to blend purposeful movement with conscious breath to move through our lives with grace, calm, and positivity.” It offers Hilaria’s five principals, including perspective, breathing, grounding, balance and letting go, which she learned by applying her yoga practice and the union of mind, body and spirit to everyday life.

Along with the overall philosophy, the new book offers practical advice and tools to accomplish this balance, such as timesaving advice, healthy recipes, mini workouts, breathing exercises and yoga and meditation routines.

Some well known fellow Hamptonites have given it high praise.

Beth Stern writes, “The Living Clearly Method is a beautiful, energetic guide to filling your life with goodness. From delicious food to little movements to insights on finding the peace of mind we all crave, this is a gorgeous guide to nourishing the mind, the body, and the spirit,” while Christie Brinkley says the book is “filled with wisdom and practical guidance for maintaining a strong mind-body connection, no matter what is going on around you, so you can find the peace of mind we all crave. This is a gorgeous guide to nourishing the mind, body, and spirit.”

It all sounds pretty great. But we’ll try not to fall even more completely in love.