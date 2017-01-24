Alec Baldwin to Host ‘SNL’ for the 17th Time

Beck Bennett as Vladimir Putin and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBC
January 24, 2017 by Lee Meyer

If you’re one of the many viewers who’ve been enjoying East Hampton’s Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live for the past several months, get ready—Baldwin is set to host again! This will be Baldwin’s 17th time as host, a new record for the long-running late-night comedy series. Baldwin will host the February 11 episode of SNL, in which Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest.

We can only imagine how the 45th President of the United States must be feeling right now, after months of tweets expressing his disdain for Baldwin’s impersonation.

There’s no word on how much “Trump” will be featured in the February 11 episode. Baldwin has hinted that he’s planning on playing Trump in another, non-SNL related project, as well. To his credit, Baldwin has offered to stop the impersonation if Trump releases his tax returns, but that won’t be happening, according to Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager and White House counselor.

