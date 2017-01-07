Andy Cohen Debuts New Clubhouse for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

by SOTH Team

East End fan Andy Cohen has just debuted the new clubhouse set for Watch What Happens Live. The late-night series—now called Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen—features Cohen sitting down for fun chats with various stars, including Cohen’s good friends (and East Enders!) Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper, various Real Housewives stars and many others.

The new set is double the size of the old studio, which sat 22 audience members, and now includes a secret door for guests and access to a rooftop deck. There is also more space for musical performances. The Clubhouse is still adorned with various “tchotchkes,” such as Cooper’s beloved Justin Bieber doll wearing a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs on Bravo from Sunday–Thursday at 11 p.m. Watch a video of Cohen’s guests “helping” with the move below.