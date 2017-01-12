Art Super Collector Beth DeWoody Lists Southampton Home for $4.2M

by Oliver Peterson

Art collector and philanthropist Beth Rudin DeWoody is selling her Hamptons vacation home at 9 Briar Lane in Southampton for $4.2 million.

Built in 1911 and located in Southampton Art Village made famous by painter William Merritt Chase, the exquisite, shingled Arts & Crafts home features meticulously kept original details, including soldier cross and herring bone floor patterns, rare chestnut paneling and cremone bolt hardware. With notably high ceilings and leaded glass windows, the two-story, 4,347-square-foot home offers 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, three fireplaces and a sprawling great room with chestnut wood paneling.

Windows line every major room, bringing in lots of light to the breezy yet cozy spaces. Wood floors come in various tones, from room to room, while the kitchen and some baths have a classic, black and white checkered pattern.

Situated on more than 2 acres, with a gunite heated pool, garage and mature specimen trees, the grounds also include sensational brick patios, gracious sitting areas, both open and covered.

While DeWoody’s fabulous art and furniture aren’t included with the house, vestiges of her good taste and style remain in details such as fixtures and wallpaper designs.

The listing, seen here, is through broker Gabriel Falco with Douglas Elliman.