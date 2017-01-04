Audition for Hampton Theatre Company’s New Play ‘An Act of the Imagination’

by David Taylor

Hampton Theatre Company will be holding open auditions for Bernard Slade’s An Act of the Imagination on January 15 and 16 from 6–8 p.m. at the Quogue Community Hall. There are no appointments. Actors do not need to prepare their own scenes—all readings will be from the script. Those interested should bring a headshot and a résumé if available. Non-Equity and Equity actors are welcome.

RELATED: ‘4000 Miles’ Opens at Hampton Theatre Company on January 12

The play, set in 1960s London, will require four actresses and three actors. The parts available are: Arthur Putnam (aged in his 50s–60s), an unromantic-looking, almost homely dreamer, an appealingly eccentric author whose painful shyness is camouflaged by a public personality of bluff congeniality; Julia Putnam (40s), Arthur’s strikingly beautiful and much younger wife, warm, sophisticated, graceful and charming; Simon Putnam (20s–30s), Arthur’s attractive, charming and impetuous son; Detective Sergeant Fred Burchitt (50s), a friendly cop and pal of Arthur’s; Holly Adams (20s), a pretty, enthusiastic and bright young editor; Brenda Simmons (20s–30s), a vaguely bohemian, slightly unkempt, nervous and erratic young woman with a slight Welsh accent; and Brooke Carmichael (30s), classically beautiful woman with an unforced elegance and charm.

Rehearsals for An Act of the Imagination will begin in early February with shows running from March 23–April 9 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Quogue Community Hall. Contact director Edward Brennan at harleydeuce831@aol.com or 631-766-0537 for more information, or visit hamptontheatre.org.