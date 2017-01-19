Bay Street Hosts Benefit Concert for Sag Harbor Fire Responders

by Arts & Entertainment

Bay Street Theater is hosting a special A Night of Thanks benefit concert for the Sag Harbor Fire Department and Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corps in appreciation of their heroic efforts containing the devastating December 16 Sag Harbor fire, as well as the work they do on a daily basis in the village.

The concert, starting at 7 p.m., will feature the Nancy Atlas Project, followed by the HooDoo Loungers and then a set by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. None of the bands are taking a fee for their performances. Bay Street Theater has also donated its space and staff for the event.

Local businesses have also donated various items to be raffled off in the lobby during the event.

Tickets to this exciting three-act show, available here, are $50, which will all go to the Sag Harbor Fire Department and Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corps, though the concert is also honoring “all of the police and fire departments that worked diligently on Main Street in Sag Harbor on December 16,” Bay Street explains on their website.

Benefits by Bay Street is a Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts program that periodically provides the theater space and staff to help others in need. Past benefits included events for the typhoon in the Philippines, the earthquake in Haiti and the tsunami in Japan. Bay Street has raised over $20,000 at these events.

Bay Street Theater is located at 1 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. Call the box office at 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org for more info.