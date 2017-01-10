Billy Joel Ranks Top 5 Billy Joel Songs on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

by SOTH Team

Do you know what Billy Joel’s favorite Billy Joel song is?

The Hamptonite music icon visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where Colbert asked him his top five favorite songs from his illustrious career.

“I actually think about that on when I’m on stage—what would I want to see me do?” Joel said. “I tend to like the album tracks, not the ones that are the hit singles.”

Colbert also noted that Joel hasn’t released new music since 1993. “Elton John says you should put out more albums,” Colbert joked. But Joel said he’s satisfied with his 12 albums.

Joel’s favorite songs are, in order, “Vienna,” “And So It Goes,” “You May Be Right,” “She’s Right On Time” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”

Watch Joel’s entertaining exchange with Colbert below.