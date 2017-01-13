Boom Burger Opens New North Fork Location in Mattituck

by David Taylor

Boom Burger, the popular Westhampton Beach burger shop, opened its second location in Mattituck on January 10, and business is, well, booming.

This is owners Anthony Catanzaro and Anthony Cicogna’s first North Fork location. It’s in the Mattituck Plaza at 10095 Main Road #15, right next to the movie theater and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The new restaurant keeps the same superhero comic book theme from the WHB shop, which serves to solidify the Boom Burger brand and set it apart from other Hamptons restaurants.

Catanzaro and Cicogna met in 2012 while working for Big City Burgers, which used to be located at both current Boom locations before closing down after only six months. The chances of the same thing happening to Boom are low, as the new place is often packed from noon until night.

The menu consists of a large selection of specialty burgers, each with unique toppings including the Cryin Hawaiian (pineapple), Harvest Burger (apple, horseradish) and Muchacho Nacho (salsa, jalapeños, tortilla chips). Each of these comes with a side and a drink for $14.99. However, guests can also choose to build their own burger with nearly any topping imaginable. A single patty starts at $3.99, and the price increases a little with each topping (though there are a few free toppings).

All of the beef is freshly ground each morning by Justin’s Chop Shop to ensure maximum quality.

Despite what the name might have you believe, Boom Burger offers more than just patties. The menu also includes quesadillas, chicken wings, salads, milkshakes and deep fried Oreos.

They also offer catering, and are planning to offer online delivery in the future.

Boom Burger has been voted Dan’s Best of the Best in the South Fork Burger category for the past four years, and it’s likely that it will take both the South and North Fork awards in 2017.

Find menus and more info at boomburgerwhb.com.